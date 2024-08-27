Open 43 govt schools which were closed: Harish Rao to Congress

He asked the government to ensure that no schools are shut down due to lack of teachers.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, August 27 asked the Telangana government to open 43 government schools which have been shut due to lack of teachers.

Rao asked the government to open schools in tribal areas and appoint ad-hoc teachers immediately. “I am appealing to the chief minister who is the minister of education to immediately open the 43 closed government schools and appoint education volunteers until the appointment of teachers,” Rao said in a post on X.

The Siddipet MLA criticised the Congress government and said, “A nation’s future is built in classrooms. However, during the Congress rule, the students are not allowed to study in the classrooms.”

He further asked the government to ensure that no schools are shut down due to lack of teachers.

