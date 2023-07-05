OpenAI disables Browse with Bing in ChatGPT

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 5th July 2023 1:12 pm IST
OpenAI announces dialogue-based AI chat interface

San Francisco: OpenAI has disabled Browse with Bing beta feature in ChatGPT, which was available to Plus subscribers.

This feature allowed ChatGPT to search the internet to help answer questions that benefit from recent information.

“We have learned that the ChatGPT Browse beta can occasionally display content in ways we don’t want. For example, if a user specifically asks for a URL’s full text, it might inadvertently fulfil this request,” the company said in a post.

“As of July 3, 2023, we’ve disabled the Browse with Bing beta feature out of an abundance of caution while we fix this in order to do right by content owners.”

The company further mentioned that it is working to bring the beta feature back as quickly as possible. In May this year, Microsoft had announced the integration of Bing Search into OpenAI’s ChatGPT in order to provide more relevant and potentially new responses.

It said that Bing would serve as the “default search experience,” and would be available to free users soon by simply enabling a plugin which brings Bing to ChatGPT.

