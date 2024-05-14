OpenAI introduces its latest multimodal AI model GPT-4o

OpenAI has announced the launch of GPT-4o, a cutting-edge multimodal AI model that integrates text and images in a single powerful system. This latest addition to OpenAI’s suite of AI models sets a new benchmark for AI capabilities, offering superior performance in non-English languages and vision tasks while matching GPT-4 Turbo in English text and coding tasks.
Multimodal Approach Enhances Accuracy and Responsiveness
GPT-4o’s ability to handle multiple data types simultaneously, including text and images, represents a significant advancement in AI technology. By integrating these modalities, GPT-4o can provide more accurate and responsive results in human-computer interactions.
Early Access Available Through Azure OpenAI Studio
Developers can now test out GPT-4o through the Azure OpenAI Studio early access playground. This preview model is available for early access, allowing users to explore its capabilities and potential applications.
Matching GPT-4 Turbo in English Tasks
GPT-4o demonstrates impressive performance, matching the capabilities of GPT-4 Turbo in English text and coding tasks while outperforming it in non-English languages and vision tasks. This versatility showcases the model’s adaptability and potential for a wide range of applications.
Key features
GPT-4o is a multimodal AI model that can process and generate text, images, and audio simultaneously. This allows for more natural and efficient human-computer interactions.
It matches the performance of GPT-4 Turbo on English text and coding tasks, while significantly outperforming it on non-English languages and vision task. This makes GPT-4o more capable and accessible globally.
GPT-4o responds to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds on average, similar to human response times in a conversation. This is a major improvement over previous models which had latencies of several seconds.
The model supports over 50 languages and has enhanced multilingual capabilities across its various functions. This expands its reach to a wider audience worldwide.
GPT-4o can understand and discuss images, enabling tasks like translating menus, explaining sports rules, and analyzing data and charts in real-time. This visual understanding is a key new capability.
OpenAI has also expanded its offerings by rolling out its application for Mac users, introducing a desktop app that enhances user experiences and provides a revamped UI for improved interaction.
OpenAI is gradually rolling out GPT-4o’s features, with text and image capabilities already available in ChatGPT. Audio and video functionalities will be released to developers and partners in a controlled manner to ensure safety.