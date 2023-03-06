OpenSesame Technology signs MOU with Hyderabad tech firm to generate USD 100M by 2025

Hyderabad: City-based global enterprise software services firm, Plural Technology Pvt Ltd entered into a partnership with OpenSesame Technology Inc, a Japanese advanced technology services firm.

“Both companies have been serving some of the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 customers already and would now like to win mid-market business segment too with this partnership,” said Director of Plural Technology Ajay Patel.

By the end of 2025, both companies together would like to generate a business of 100 million dollars, combined, in enterprise technology services and product sales, said a press note.

“The partnership is to multiply business growth by leveraging each other’s capabilities and customer reach,” said the CEO of Plural Technology, Sunil Savaram.

“Plural aims to add 1000 technology consultants in next the 3 years of which 500 will be trained in the Japanese language,” he added.

Director of Plural Technology Bhanu Prakash said, “The friendship between India and Japan is very old and has 70 plus years of close diplomatic relations. The relationship is deep-rooted in centuries-old spiritual affinity and cultural and civilisational ties. The two countries have a shared vision. The pact between two countries will mutually benefit”.

This partnership agreement allows both companies to access each other’s technical capabilities, and capacity to acquire new business and deliver jointly, worldwide.