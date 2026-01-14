Operation Sindoor still ongoing, says Army chief in warning to Pakistan

He said the Army, Navy and Air Force jointly engaged nine terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 14th January 2026 7:52 pm IST
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Jaipur: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday, January 14, said Operation Sindoor is still ongoing and every move of the enemy is being closely monitored.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony at the South Western Command in Jaipur, he said the Army, Navy and Air Force jointly engaged nine terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan with precision in just 22 minutes during Operation Sindoor.

“Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, and we are keeping a close watch on every move of the enemy,” he said.

He said following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, a clear decision was made at the highest level that India would take decisive action.

“Operation Sindoor was the result of this resolve. Within 88 hours, our precision, professionalism and operational superiority forced Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire.

“This was a clear demonstration of the Indian Army’s decisive capabilities in upholding national sovereignty and national interests,” he said.

