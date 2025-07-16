Opinion: Daily killing of Palestinians is the new normal

It is a daily brutal decimation of Palestinians. There is no attempt to stop it. Perhaps, we, the other humans, do not care.

According to a recently published report, Gaza’s population has dropped by 10% since October 2023 as Israel continues its destructive war on the Palestinian enclave.

“Palestine, specifically the Gaza Strip, is suffering an unprecedented humanitarian and demographic catastrophe due to the ongoing Israeli aggression,” the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The bureau said that more than 57,000 Palestinians, including 18,000 children and 12,000 women, were killed in Israeli attacks, which constitutes 2.4% of Gaza’s total population.

Daily, for the last several days, about 60 civilians, including women and children, are being killed in Israeli attacks.

Unfortunately, there is no attempt to stop the massacre of the innocent civilian population.

The world is a mute spectator. No one knows how long this daily genocide of the Palestinians will go on.

Forget about the entire world; there are 57 Arab-Muslim countries. All of them appear to be deaf and dumb to the ongoing killing of Palestinians and their displacement. The people living in these countries claim that the Gazans are their brothers and sisters in faith.

Many of the Gazans, including babies, are dying of hunger and thirst.

A large number of Arab-Muslim countries are mute spectators to the ongoing barbarism. They are afraid of the safety of their lives and the huge heaps of wealth they are sitting on.

Israel, not satisfied with the daily massacres it is carrying out, recently attacked Iran, allegedly to destroy its nuclear facility. It has not been able to achieve its objective in spite of active support from its Godfather, the USA.

The Urdu newspapers in Hyderabad publish a daily account of death and destruction diligently. What its effect is on its readers is not known.

When will this massacre stop? Who can stop it? There are no answers to such simple questions.