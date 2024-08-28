Opinion: Importance of Omar Abdullah, Iltija Mufti in J&K Assembly elections

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is making a debut in the electoral battle.

National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is now a veteran of political and electoral battles, he has a streak of winning elections and also losing some , but there would  be a lot of spotlight on how he fares in the current electoral battle that he has chosen for himself , which many see as a U-turn by him after having declared umpteenth  number of times that he won’t contest the Assembly polls  as long as J&K  remains a Union Territory .  He has broken his vow .

For Omar Abdullah  contesting Assembly polls from Ganderbal once considered his family bastion  is ironical . He had  shifted to north Kashmir’s LS seat Baramulla in 2024 general elections  , giving up idea of contesting from Srinagar parliamentary constituency , of which Ganderbal  formed one of the 18 Assembly segments , now he is back  to that area and familiar constituency . His performance will be watched very closely  as that will determine whether he can carry on with  the family legacy  and also future of the party that he represents.

Iltija   , many years younger to Omar , is making a debut from South Kashmir’s Bijbehra constituency , from where  her mother Mehbooba Mufti had made a debut in 1996 .  Both the families are embedded in the political history of Kashmir as the ones that  define landscape and narrative of Kashmir , its past, present and future .

Omar is  representative of the grand old party of Kashmir, which  was once heartthrob of Kashmir . It  was founded by  his grandfather and Kashmir’s most popular leader Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah  in 1930s  He is a high-profile politician from Kashmir, popular with the TV channels and seminar circuit in foreign countries because of his in-depth knowledge of the international affairs and  wit in turning the arguments into  logic based on facts  though at times he omits history as it existed  and statements are full of  satire.

This time , his return to the Assembly poll politics after a gap of 10 years , but soon after he lost the Lok Sabha elections  from Baramulla constituency to a jailed leader Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid by a margin of more than two lakh votes , is significant because it is a clear U-turn from his stand since March 2020 when he was set free from detention  that he won’t contest the polls in the UT of J&K. Some have described this as  political exigency .. But there is something more to it  which will be known only after poll results are declared on October 2024 . This is a clear attempt at the moment to keep in complete control of  the Abdullah family .

Iltija  is representing  25-year-old party – People’s Democratic Party – founded by her grandfather and mother, along with some of the political stalwarts , in July 1999. Most of the stalwarts have quit the party or they fell apart ,

Her real strength is  her mother -Mehbooba and the art of politics she learned from her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeed . Her visibly aggressive articulation on abrogation of Article 370 and in defense of the youth of Kashmir on TV channels  when her mother was under detention  has won her an appeal among the youth. She is  bright young face in the  world of old familiar faces , including Omar Abdullah .

The PDP’s future rests on her shoulders , as Mehbooba Has kept her word that she won’t contest  Assembly polls in the UT of J&K and till the time Article 370 is restored . Lok  Sabha election , which  Mehbooba lost for a second time in 2024 was having its different connotations which were not related to the restoration of Article 370 . She wanted to make a point to the nation about the dignity and identity of the people of Kashmir , even though she lost the election , her point resonated in the country .

By fielding Iltija , she is reiterating her point that PDP cannot be isolated in the political frame of Kashmir  and its place in the national politics . She has effectively  handed over baton to her daughter -Iltija . Now it is for Iltija to showcase herself as real heir .

