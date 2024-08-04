Opinion: Time for ECI to end its hide-and seek game on J&K polls

Pakistan never wanted a genuine democratic exercise to take place.

Photo of Arun Joshi Arun Joshi|   Published: 4th August 2024 3:10 pm IST
Now when the Election Commission of India will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for  a second time this year to assess the preparations for the legislative Assembly polls in the Union Territory , there is a little bit of excitement that may be this time Commission  will live up to its word of holding polls soon. In March this year, the ECI had ruled out simultaneous Lok Sabha and  Assembly polls in  J&K because of the security reasons – Chief Election Commissioner  Rajiv Kumar was told by the administrative machinery and the security agencies that it was not possible for them to provide security to all candidates in the simultaneous poll scenario . And since the security forces were required across the  country because of the  parliamentary polls , the  ECI went  ahead with the Lok Sabha polls in J&K, putting Assembly polls on hold for some time.

Perhaps that was a sensible decision in the given situation  as  a multi-layered security is required during the polls in J&K  and that was not possible at that particular time  when the whole country was going into polls along with  Assembly polls in four states – Odisha , Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh  and Sikkim.

In all elections in the past in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has played its role. It is not a question whether it is admitted or not, this is a fact and a fair analysis would remind the politicians and others that how did previous polls in J&K left a Pakistani footprint .There was a deliberate attempt to overlook this factor because  there was a make-believe narrative coined by all the concerned .

Pakistan never wanted a genuine democratic exercise to take place . It resorted to  three kinds of strategies – ( a)  upping violence  with guns and grenades and attempts   to  assassinate candidates , ( b) it activated its terror groups and separatist  conglomerates to give  poll boycott calls , seeking legitimacy in the less voting percentage due to the scare it caused among the electorate , ( c) manipulating the political discourse even among the  pro-electoral  parties  in which necessity to take Pakistan on board for Kashmir solution was placed on priority , and along with there was another discourse to grant more sovereign space to the state within the Indian union ; it was not necessarily  as per the provisions of the ( now scrapped )  Article 370 of the Constitution , but also  involvement of the ideas floated by the west and Islamic countries  in the internal written and unwritten manifestoes.

The ECI was quite enthused after  it witnessed huge participation of the people in the April- May Lok Sabha polls  in three Parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir and felt encouraged to announce that it would  be holding polls soon . The CEC propelled it to the level of the commitment , and now the time has come for him and the rest of the Commission to redeem their pledge . The visit from August 8 to 10 holds some hope and promise  that it may  take a call on the polls , and with reference to J&K, the definition of polls is about the Assembly elections

Till date , since the last elected government was made to quit by the BJP in June 2018 , the ECI has played a   hide-and-seek games . It  is fond of inventing deadlines and then skipping the same. It has been averse to adhering to  its   own words.

The ECI has a tough task ahead . Much of the scene that it had witnessed and which was made basis by the UT administration and security agencies to unequivocally say “ No” to the  simultaneous polls, is still there except the prospects of  simultaneous polls.. The security situation   is grappling with new  challenges in Jammu region , which was taken for granted in this region when Lok Sabha polls were held . The challenges on security front in the Valley have not diminished either.

What remains to be seen is whether the ECI   would adhere to the deadline of  September 30th set by the Supreme Court on December 11, 2023 or jump it . The primary responsibility on this count lies with the UT administration and the security agencies.

