Opinion: When good intentions go wrong; the case of political Iftar parties

Hyderabad: Good intentions gone awry. A well meaning effort to promote inclusivity has slipped into act of tokenism. That’s the case with ‘Iftar parties,’ especially those hosted by politicians these days.

Iftar time during Ramzan is a deeply spiritual and communal occasion meant to foster a sense of gratitude, humility, and togetherness. It is an act of devotion, a moment of reflection, and an opportunity to strengthen social bonds. However, in recent years, this noble tradition has been hijacked by political figures that turn it into an exercise in optics rather than a meaningful gesture of inclusivity and goodwill. The sanctity of Iftar is being diluted by the ostentatious displays at political Iftar parties, which have become more about influence and photo opportunities than about genuine acts of charity and community spirit.

With the sacred month of Ramzan entering its last phase, the number of Iftar parties hosted by politicians is rising. So, too, is the growing disenchantment among the people. The political class has long recognized the power of food as a tool to win hearts, and they make no effort to disguise their strategy. The tradition of political Iftars is believed to have been started by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, though some credit her father, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, for initiating it. Regardless of its origins, it has now become an annual ritual rather than a farce for politicians who find it convenient to reach out to influential Muslims through these lavish gatherings. While these politicians may don skull caps, Arab-style checkered scarves, and even sherwani for the occasion, they rarely take the time to genuinely engage with the Muslim community to understand their real concerns and challenges.

The guest list for these Iftar parties is another telling aspect of their exclusivity. Those invited include legislators, top political leaders, bureaucrats, prominent Muslim figures, celebrity sportspersons, and a few select journalists. The ordinary Muslim, the one who struggles daily to make ends meet, is conspicuously absent from these gatherings. The grandeur of the venues and the elaborate menus further highlight the disconnect between these political spectacles and the true essence of Iftar. Seating arrangements are meticulously planned to ensure that influential Muslim leaders are positioned closer to the political elite, reinforcing the event’s transactional nature. The irony is that while these Iftars are held in the name of fostering communal harmony, they often serve as mere networking events for those already in power.

One of the fundamental principles of Ramzan is charity and feeding those in need. The Prophet of Islam emphasized the immense virtue of providing food to someone who is fasting. “He who feeds a fasting person will have a reward like that of the fasting person, without any reduction in his reward,” he said. This reward extends even to those who provide a simple date, a sip of milk, or a drink of water. However, the extravagant feasts at political Iftars give the impression of a wedding banquet rather than a simple and sincere act of feeding the fasting. These events, replete with excessive and often wasted food, starkly contrast the principles of restraint and humility that Ramzan stands for.

The commercialization of political Iftars has taken an even more absurd turn, with grand publicity campaigns surrounding them. Recently, a city legislator organized an Iftar for his constituents and went all out in promoting it. Posters were plastered across the city, massive cut-outs were strategically placed at busy junctions, and even the walls of mosques were not spared from advertisements. Announcements were made in mosques, inviting people to the Iftar, turning what should have been a humble gathering into a spectacle of self-promotion. Sincerity, humility, and self-restraint – the very cornerstones of Islamic teachings – are glaringly missing in these highly publicised affairs.

What is even more troubling is the chaotic atmosphere at such events. The moment the Iftar siren sounds, there is a mad rush for the food. People, in their eagerness to grab a plate, forget even the supplication (dua) traditionally recited before breaking the fast. The scene quickly degenerates into a frenzied scramble for delicacies, with little regard for the spiritual significance of the moment. Worse still, many attendees are individuals who do not even observe the fast but show up for the free meal and the chance to be seen in the right company.

The blatant misuse of public funds for these ostentatious political Iftar is another growing concern. Well-meaning members of the Muslim community are increasingly questioning the need for such events. They have urged the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, to cancel his Dawat-e-Iftar. “We need education and employment, not khajoor (date)”, says activist Khalida Parveen, echoing the sentiments of many.

The needs of the Muslim community extend far beyond symbolic gestures. What the community requires is genuine political will to address pressing issues like quality education, job opportunities, healthcare, and social upliftment.

The essence of Iftar lies in spiritual reflection, communal harmony, and gratitude for the sustenance provided by the Almighty. It is time for personal and collective introspection, an opportunity to extend kindness and support to those in need. Sadly, the political class has turned it into a mere public relations exercise, stripping it of its true essence.

As the holy month draws to a close, one hopes the spirit of Iftar is reclaimed. True inclusiveness does not come from extravagant feasts attended by the elite but from genuine efforts to support and uplift the marginalized. The best Iftar is one that is shared with the less privileged. If politicians genuinely wish to connect with the Muslim community, they should look beyond the dinner table and address the real issues that matter. Until then, political Iftars will remain what they have largely become – empty gestures, devoid of meaning, sincerity, and true goodwill.