Opinion: Why is the Telangana Congress govt celebrating winning elections?

Hyderabad: Winning elections is one thing, and gloating about it is another thing entirely. When a politician or government does that, it doesn’t exactly come from humility. So I’m quite stumped that the current Congress-led Telangana government is doing exactly that.

I know I might draw flak from some quarters, but I honestly find it ridiculous that the current state government is celebrating its electoral victory on a year basis. Like what even is that? At least the last government did it while masking it under the glory of Telangana’s formation, on the date that the state was formed.

I mean seriously, in all the time I’ve been politically conscious, I have never really seen this – an elected government celebrating the fact that it won elections (?!). That too elections they barely won by passing the finish line.

In December 2023, two years ago, the Congress finally beat the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), now the main opposition, after almost a decade of facing relentless pressure as the opposition. Now that it is in power, the Congress led by chief minister Revanth Reddy is trying its best to rebrand the state under its image.

That part I get, given that KCR had done the same when the BRS was in power from 2014-23. It doesn’t help the Congress that the BRS led the statehood movement, so I understand the fact that the current government will want to undo whatever KCR did during his time.

While I get the frustration Congress leaders had for nearly a decade under the BRS due to the authoritarian tendencies of ex-chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), I find this celebration of their electoral win even sillier. The state is doing its best to rebrand its projects under the banner of ‘Telangana Rising’, but by the time they keep announcing plans it’ll be time for the next elections.

In between all of this, let’s not forget that the state has not rid itself of its issues. Among other thing, the spate of school children falling sick due to food poisoning is still continuing unabated. That doesn’t seem to be an issue for this government to solve apparently.

The Congress government in Telangana has time to celebrate its birthday but not solve a crisis, or other issues, I suppose.