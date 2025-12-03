40000 jobs to be filled in next 30 months: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, December 3, announced that the Congress government here would fill 40,000 jobs in the next 30 months. He added that so far recruitment has been done for 60,000 posts within a year after his government came to power in 2023.

Addressing a public meeting in Husnabad, the Telangana CM once again attacked the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), stating that it neglected Husnabad and developed only Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet constituencies in the state. The three Assembly seats are held by BRS chief and ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), his son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao and KCR’s nephew and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao.

The Congress won the election on this day two years ago, and since then has been hosting celebrations of the ‘people’s government’. Stating that his party “dethroned” the dictatorial BRS rule in Telangana”, Revanth Reddy said that his government is fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana by filling the jobs and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

In a scathing attack on the former RBS government, the Telanana CM said that the Kaleshwaram project constructed that was constructed at the cost of Rs one lakh crore collapsed in just three years. “The Congress government has built many projects in the state and all the structures remained strong for decades,” he added.

Also Read Govt withdraws order mandating pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi

However, it may be noted that the Kaleswaram project has been put in limbo by the Congress government claiming mass irregularities by the previous BRS government. The current government even formed a committee to look into the issue, which has held BRS members who were part of the government responsible for the alleged irregularities.

Funds announced for Husnabad

Announcing huge funds for the development of Husnabad, the CM said that the government waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh each and relieved them from mounting debt burden. “After the Congress came to power, we have spent Rs 1.40 lakh crores for farmers welfare. Rs. 8,000 crores were spent on free RTC travel for women. Self-help groups were promoted as the owners of the RTC buses, issued new ration cards to the beneficiaries and distributed fine rice,” said Revanth Reddy.

He further stated that the “people’s government” will be in power for 10 years and build 20 lakh houses, and appealed to people to elect good candidates as Sarpanches in the Gram Panchayat election.