Oppn divided while protesting on lack of discussion on LAC clash in LS

New Delhi: The Opposition unity appeared to be missing while seeking a discussion in Lok Sabha on incidents of skirmishes along the China border, as the two major parties — Congress and the TMC staged separate walk-outs on the matter.

As soon as the Question Hour ended, leader of the Congress party in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had moved an adjournment motion on the issue, sought a discussion on the matter.

Om Birla, however, rejected the motion.

Chowdhury said that when the India-China war had broken out in 1962, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had given an opportunity to more than 160 MPs to speak on the matter in Parliament.

The Congress and the NCP members then staged a walk-out.

Interestingly though, the TMC members remained seated.

Later, when the Zero Hour began, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay sought a discussion on China, which was disallowed by P.V. Midhun Reddy, who was in the Chair.

In protest, the TMC members staged a walk-out, while the Congress members remained seated along with NCP and DMK MPs.