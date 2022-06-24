Oppn leaders protest against Agnipath scheme in Bihar Assembly

Patna: On the first day of Monsoon Session in the Bihar Assembly on Friday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left party leaders protested against the Central government on issue of the Agnipath scheme.

Bhai Virendra, the senior RJD leader and chief spokesperson said: “The leaders of every party will pass a proposal against the Agnipath scheme and send it to the Narendra Modi government.”

Mahboob Alam, the MLA from the Left party said: “Due to the arbitrariness of the Narendra Modi government, the futures of the youths are becoming darker. We have to secure the future of the youth of the country.”

“The Center’s inhibitory policies are putting pressure on the youths. Respective governments of the states have registered FIRs against the protesters and lodged them in jails.

“They were protesting for their future, but the Centre has applied pressure on states like Bihar having JD(U)-BJP combine government to suppress the agitation. They are thinking that the agitation against Agnipath scheme has ended, but I want to say that the protests have started now,” Alam said.