Oppn MVA targets Govt on Nawab Malik joining ruling ally NCP(AP)

Mumbai: Hours after ex-minister Nawab Malik threw in his lot with the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) attacked the Government inside the legislature and outside, on Thursday.

In Mumbai, the Congress state General Secretary Sachin Sawant targetted the Shiv Sena-BJP Party on their stand after Malik who was labelled a “traitor” by them was now part of the ruling ally NCP (AP).

“The BJP and the CM had called Malik a traitor, which I had condemned. What’s the BJP’s opinion now? Where have the BJP leaders gone who keep saying ‘Mian Mian’ to show that they are Muslims? BJP has done the job of destroying the rich and ideal political traditions of Maharashtra. This politics of BJP is terrible,” slammed Sawant.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP)’s National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto took a swipe at Malik saying he would continue to fight against the same forces with which the former jailed minister (Malik) was also fighting.

“Nawab sir, you always taught me to fight against injustice and wrong. While debating on TV, you taught me to speak intelligently against my opponents. I will always follow your teachings and fight against the same opponents,” said Crasto in a sarcastic note.

In Nagpur, the Maharashtra Assembly witnessed uproar from the MVA after Malik, who spent 18 months in jail in connection with an alleged money laundry case, occupied the last row in the Treasury Benches.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve demanded how an ex-minister, whom the BJP had called a ‘terrorist’, was now sitting in the lap of the ruling coalition.

Reacting strongly, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attacked the MVA for continuing with Malik as a minister though he was put behind bars for his ‘terror’ links. “After he was jailed for his links with terrorists, we had demanded Malik’s resignation but the (then) government of (ex-CM) Uddhav Thackeray did nothing in the matter. First you reply to that then ask us… You have no moral right to question us now,” said Fadnavis.

Earlier, taking strong objections to Danve’s statements, Shiv Sena’s Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai demanded he should not be allowed to speak. He was opposed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab who pointed out that Danve had taken the permission of the house and Desai had no business to prevent him from speaking.