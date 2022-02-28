Oppo announces 150W fast charging, coming soon in OnePlus phone

Barcelona: At the Mobile World Congress 2022, Oppo announced two breakthroughs in high-speed flash charging – the 150W SuperVooc with Battery Health Engine (BHE) and the 240W SuperVooc flash charge technology.

Oppo claims it will be able to charge a 4,500mAh battery from 1 percent to 50 percent charge in just five minutes, and to 100 percent in just 15 minutes. It’s going to appear first in OnePlus in the second quarter of this year.

The brand is showcasing two features that are key to extending battery longevity: Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology.

Source: OPPO

OnePlus didn’t offer any more details on the first phone to feature this technology, such as whether it will be a flagship phone or a part of the company’s midrange Nord lineup, but it said the technology will be on display at Mobile World Congress.

SuperVOOC has always been Oppo’s branding for its fast-charging tech, while OnePlus has used Warp charge earlier.