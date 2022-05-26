OPPO F21 Pro a smashing hit with users, secures 68% overall growth

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday announced that its recently launched smartphone — F21 Pro — has become a super hit with users and secured 68 per cent overall growth since its launch.

The company said that the device was well received across the country, with the top 10 markets contributing more than 55 per cent to the sales of the device. These include cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, and Kolkata among others.

“The OPPO F-Series has been very well received by users across generations, and the OPPO F21 Pro has taken the success to newer heights,” Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said in a statement.

“The success of the product is the result of the perfect synergies between the industry-first fibre glass leather design, the segment-first Flagship Sony IMX709 Selfie camera sensor and the go-to-market strategy based on an in-depth understanding of consumers and their needs. Together, we have created the recipe for success,” it added.

The OPPO F21 Pro features cutting-edge technologies like the 32MP selfie camera, which is backed by segment-first Flagship Sony IMX709 Selfie camera sensor. It is equipped with the segment-first 2MP microlens that provides 15x/30x magnification.

The device also comes with OPPO’s new ColorOS 12 that includes a Smart Notification Hiding feature for privacy, where notification content is hidden if the phone detects someone else looking at your screen when messages pop up.

OPPO said that digital campaign which it ran during the launch of the F21 Pro Series was very well received by users. This one-of-a-kind digital campaign titled #FlauntYourBest starred Varun Dhawan and leveraged the spontaneity of young Indians as the key insight.

The campaign which teased a birthday party for Varun, encouraged users to also participate in the campaign under “Get a chance to feature in the next OPPO Campaign” and enact the hook steps through IG reels.

The campaign also showcased segment-first features of the new F21 Pro in Varun’s inimitable, quirky style. The campaign witnessed over 35 million views across the teasers and the main film, 45 million impressions, 12 million organic reach and 3 million interactions on Instagram. Further, the preheat posts during the campaign received five times more comments in comparison to other posts.

The company mentioned that it has activated a local campaign as part of the online to offline approach to help users to know of the nearest retail store and in return allowing us to know of all the reasons that drives users close to the retail stores.

This campaign, coupled with the early-bird discounts and offers like assured buyback offer of up to 70 per cent via OPPO Upgrade, 180-day free screen replacement for loyal customers, along with flexible EMI options, has led the brand to become the preferred choice for users, with 50 per cent of the users upgrading from an OPPO device.