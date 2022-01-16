OPPO Find X5 Pro likely to feature Dimensity 9000 SoC

Beijing: Smartphone brand OPPO’s upcoming flagship smartphone — Find X5 Pro — is expected to be the first device to house the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

According to GizmoChina,AMediaTek will be launching their Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC in the month of February-March.

Previous leaks have revealed that OPPO is working on its next flagship dubbed the Find X4 Pro, however, the upcoming flagship might be named the OPPO Find X5 Pro due to number 4 being considered an unlucky number in China.

The phone might come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display that offers a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera setup of the device is fitted with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support. It is coupled with a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP tertiary camera.

For selfies, the display punch-hole of the X5 Pro will house a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera.

It will be packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The device is likely to run on the latest Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. For security, it will feature Goodix G7 in-screen fingerprint scanner.