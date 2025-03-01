Opponents of Waqf Bill are enemies of Muslims: OP Rajbhar

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that the influential members of the Muslim community do not allow weaker members of the community to occupy land belonging to the Waqf Board. This situation is causing dissatisfaction and frustration within the community.

In his response to those opposing Waqf Amendment Bill, Rajbhar argued that the government’s intention is to ensure that poor Muslims, especially women and youth, benefit from the Waqf Board’s lands, which were previously controlled by a few powerful individuals.

When asked about the ongoing protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill, Rajbhar said that those opposing the bill are actually enemies of the Muslim community. He pointed out that the people who occupy Waqf Board lands and sell them for financial gain are the same ones opposing the amendment.

He questioned: “What’s wrong if poor Muslims benefit from the Waqf Board’s land?”

He asserted that the government’s effort is to distribute these lands in a proper way to benefit the marginalised sections of society.

On being asked about the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Rajbhar mentioned that his party is preparing to contest elections on 29 seats and has established a strong organisational base at the grassroots level. His party has strengthened its presence down to the booth level in these constituencies.

Regarding the Himachal Pradesh government’s request for help from temples and monasteries, Rajbhar stated that during times of disaster, help should come from all sectors. He emphasised that everyone should play their part, and assistance should not be based on any specific region or religion.

In response to the opposition’s questions about the Maha Kumbh data, Rajbhar remarked that it is the opposition’s job to ask questions, while the government’s responsibility is to implement its plans and policies effectively. He slammed the opposition for trying to hamper the work of the government.

On CAG reports tabled in Delhi assembly flagging violations by AAP when it was in power, Rajbhar said that when the inquiry report comes, those found guilty will be arrested. He assured that action would be taken based on the findings, and the culprits would be punished.