Opposition come out in Lalu’s support against CBI interrogation

New Delhi: The opposition has come out in support of Lalu Prasad and his family after the CBI on Monday reached at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, said, “Those opposition leaders who have not bowed down against BJP are being subjected to harassment through ED and CBI. Today, they are torturing Rabri Devi while Lalu Prasad and his family are being harassed for years because they did not bow down. BJP wants to crush the opposition voice.”

Independent MP Kapil Sibal too slammed the CBI for interrogating former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Sibal said that it is being done to pressurise Lalu Prasad.

“The CBI heat is on Lalu Prasad. We all know the fragile state of his health. To pressurise Tejashwi, the more the government does this, the more the people will turn against this government,” Sibal said in a tweet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told IANS that it was not any raid or search operation, but the team paid a visit to the house of the former Bihar Chief Minister for further investigation in connection with the land for job scam involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and others.

The opposition leaders accused the CBI of conducting raids ahead of Holi.

In this case, Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad and others have been summoned by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue District Courts to appear before it on March 15. The CBI has got the prosecution sanction against Lalu Prasad in the case.