Opposition in Assam protests ‘vote theft’ through SR; slams Himanta, BJP

Guwahati: The united opposition on Friday held a protest against alleged irregularities in the draft electoral rolls and “vote theft” through the Special Revision (SR) ahead of assembly elections in Assam.

A large number of workers of several opposition parties gathered at Chachal in Guwahati and raised slogans against the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Election Commission.

Addressing the protesters, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that under the leadership of Sarma, Assam is being run by a government of “thieves and looters” and urged the people to decisively oust the BJP government in 2026.

“The fall of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is now inevitable. The day the BJP government is removed from power, Himanta Biswa Sarma will have to go to jail,” he added.

Also Read SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging EC’s SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar

Gogoi accused Sarma of attempting to snatch away people’s voting rights by destroying democratic values and misusing the Election Commission.

“The opposition has united against vote chori. Seeing our unity, the people have gained courage. People are now saying that they are not afraid of Himanta Biswa Sarma. We will question him — Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma? In a democratic country, no one is more powerful than the people,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi warned that the BJP will not be allowed to indulge in “vote chori” in Assam under any circumstances.

“The BJP made various promises to the people, including granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities, but failed to fulfil them. Now, attempts are being made to take away people’s voting rights,” he added.

CPI(M) Assam State Secretary Suprakash Talukdar alleged that the present government is attempting to snatch away the democratic rights of the people and called to overthrow it.

Raijor Dal general secretary Rasel Hussain accused the BJP government, particularly Himanta Biswa Sarma, of large-scale loot in Assam through accumulation of property in the name of his wife and alleged operation of syndicates involving cement, coal, fish, eggs and areca nut.

“The government is resorting to vote chori in order to return to power and continue this plunder. People’s unity is essential to remove the government,” he added.

CPI(ML) Liberation State Secretary Bibek Das alleged that the BJP is systematically attempting to kill democracy in India.

“The right to vote, which was won through the freedom struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, is now under attack,” he added.

Assam has registered a 1.35 per cent increase in voters as per the integrated draft electoral roll for the state, published on December 30 after Special Revision was conducted ahead of the Assembly elections.

The draft roll after the SR reflected a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, representing a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025.

A total of 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions have taken place from January 6 to December 27 last year.

During the SR process, 4,78,992 deceased electors and 5,23,680 shifted electors were identified. Another 53,619 multiple entries were identified.

The Election Commission, however, said that these names have not yet been deleted. These will only be processed for removal or shifting after formal applications are received during the current claims and objections period.

Claims and objections can be filed from December 27 to January 22 with special campaign dates fixed for January 3-4 and January 10-11.

The final electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026.