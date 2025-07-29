Opposition leaders protest against SIR in Parliament complex

New Delhi: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties protested in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday against the Election Commission’s voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

Ahead of the day’s proceedings in Parliament, several MPs of the Opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, RJD and Left parties, among others, participated in the protest on the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans.

They raised slogans like “vote ki chori bandh karo (stop vote theft)” and “SIR wapas lo (rollback SIR)”.

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, party MPs Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Derek O’Brien and other INDIA bloc parliamentarians stages a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other INDIA bloc parliamentarians during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

The Opposition MPs also carried placards with “Stop vote loot” written on it as well as those depicting alleged “collusion” between the EC and the government.

The Opposition has been protesting every day in the Parliament House complex against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging the EC’s exercise was aimed at “disenfranchising voters” in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have also been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.