Opposition leaders wash off corruption stains in ‘BJP washing machine’?

As the country inches closer to the world’s largest general elections, starting on April 19, the opposition and social media users have mounted a stingy attack on BJP, calling it a ‘washing machine’ that washed off corruption stains from several prominent leaders.

A recent Indian Express report states that since 2014, at least 25 prominent leaders from various Opposition parties facing serious corruption charges have switched allegiance to the BJP. These 25 leaders include 10 from the Indian National Congress, four from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena each, three from the Trinamool Congress, two from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one each from Samajwadi Party and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Interestingly, corruption cases against 23 of these 25 leaders were either withdrawn or investigations were halted after they joined the BJP. In 2022, 95% of the leaders, during their time in Opposition, were subjected to raids by central agencies (ED, CBI and IT department). Three cases have been closed while there is no development in the remaining 20.

Speaking to Indian Express, a CBI official said that all probes are “based on evidence”. When asked about the agencies closing some cases and halting probes, the official replied, “As and when evidence is found, appropriate action is taken.”

According to an ED official, cases are based on FIRs by other agencies. “If other agencies close their case, it becomes difficult for ED to proceed further,” the official was quoted by Indian Express.

Here are a few leaders who got respite after joining BJP:

Ajit Pawar

The nephew of veteran politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Ajit joined the NDA in 2023, splitting the 24-year-old party.

In 2019, Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Cooperative Bank. In 2020, the undivided NCP joined the Congress and Shiv Sena coalition to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. The EOW files closure report which is challenged by the ED. In June 2022, Maharashtra saw a shift in government after Shiv Sena split. Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena joins hands with the BJP and forms the new government. In October 2022, the EOW, based on ED’s investigation, reopened the case against Pawar. In June-July 2023, NCP splits with Ajit Pawar joining the NDA and elevated to the post of deputy chief minister along with Devendra Fadnavis. In January 2024, the EOW closes the case against Pawar again.

Praful Patel

Son of Congress leader Manoharbhai Patel, Praful Patel started his political journey with the NCP in 1991. He joined the NDA along with Ajit Pawar in July 2023. He was charged with corruption allegations by the CBI regarding the purchase of 111 aircraft by Air India as well as the AI-Indian Airlines merger.

In May 2017, the CBI filed FIRs in the Air India-Indian Airlines merger. In May 2019, the ED named Patel in its charge sheet. In June 2023, Patel along with Pawar splits the NCP to join the NDA. In March 2024, the CBI closes the case.

Himanta Biswas Sarma

The incumbent chief minister of Assam, Sarma, before joining BJP, held important portfolios such as Minister of State for Agriculture, Planning and Development, Finance, Health, Education, and Assam Accord Implementation during the UPA regime.

In 2014, he faced CBI raids at his residence in connection with the Louis Berger case linked to alleged bribes paid for water project contracts in Goa. In 2015, he joined the BJP. Since then, there has been zero development in the alleged corruption cases.

Suvendu Adhikari

A TMC MP, along with 11 others, was caught red-handed in 2017, accepting bribes in a sting operation.

In April 2017, CBI files case against Adhikari in the Narada sting operation case. In April 2019, CBI seeks sanction from the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, to prosecute Adhikari. In December 2020, Adhikari joins the BJP. Since then, there has been zero development in the alleged corruption case by the CBI.

Baba Siddiqui

Siddiqui was with Congress before shifting to the NCP and is currently with the BJP-led NDA

In May 2017, ED raided Siddiqui’s house in connection with a case of irregularities in a slum redevelopment project in Mumbai. In February 2024, Siddiqui joins the NDA along with Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel. Since then, there has been zero development in the alleged corruption case by the CBI.

Naveen Jindal

Naveen Jindal faced charges filed by CBI in two coal block allocation cases in 2016 and 2017.