Opposition MPs move notices in Rajya Sabha seeking discussion on Manipur

Manoj Kumar Jha and Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notices in the Upper House over the situation in the Northeastern state.

Screen Grab

New Delhi: Opposition MPs from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday moved notices in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notices in the Upper House over the situation in the Northeastern state.

The RJD parliamentarian demanded discussion on the Centre and state government’s “failure” to restore peace and maintain law and order in Manipur.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the floor of the House on the Manipur issue, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on this issue.

The AAP parliamentarian demanded discussion on the “breakdown” of law and order in the state of Manipur due to the failure of the Central and State government.

In his notice Chadha wrote, “The violence in Manipur has resulted in loss of precious lives due to failure and incompetence of the Central and state governments.”

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on the border situation with China.

In his notice, Tewari wrote, “I urge the Government to inform the House on the situation at the border with China, attempts made by it to mediate and settle the border dispute, and the policies introduced to preserve and protect India’s integrity against possible Chinese aggression.”

