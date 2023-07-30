Opposition MPs visit violence-hit Manipur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2023 7:49 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Opposition MPs visit violence-hit Manipur
Bishnupur: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RJD MP Manoj Jha and other MPs from the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) interact with displaced people from the Meitei community of Churachandpur at Moirang College Relief Camp, in Bishnupur district, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2023 7:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button