Opposition parties are joining hands to defeat BJP: NV Subhash

Hyderabad: No political party has the capacity or the courage to fight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as people’s support is increasing rapidly in Telangana, said BJP spokesperson NV Subhash.

No party has capacity to contest elections on its own against the BJP. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is trying to enter into a pre-poll alliance with left parties and Congress.

The BJP leader further alleged that the BRS has a secret tie-up with AIMIM and continuing its appeasement policy towards Muslims.

Subhash pointed out that CPI leaders joined Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leader Revanth Reddy in his padayatra at Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

“The latest instance was joining of local CPI leaders in the padyatra of TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy in Bhadadri Kothagudem district. Revanth Reddy is using Haath se Haath Jodi” yatra to grab attention of Communist party of India (CPI) to win assembly elections,” he said.

“Political parties are joining hands to defeat the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been developing the country,” Subhash added.