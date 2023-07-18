Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and party leader Rahul Gandhi at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

