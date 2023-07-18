Bengaluru: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and party leader Rahul Gandhi at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge with Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray during a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks as party leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others look on at a press conference after the opposition parties' meet, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks as party leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee look on at a press conference after the opposition parties' meet, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)