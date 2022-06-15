Opposition party meet on President elections

Published: 15th June 2022
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee welcomes JD(S) chief HD Devegowda for a meeting of opposition parties' leaders regarding upcoming Presidential elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks during a meeting of opposition parties’ leaders regarding upcoming Presidential elections, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee welcomes JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy for a meeting of opposition parties’ leaders regarding upcoming Presidential elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah arrives to attend opposition parties’ meeting regarding upcoming Presidential elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

