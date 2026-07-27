Opposition protests in Parliament over police action on students

Carrying placards and a large banner, several MPs protested in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

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Protesters in Parliament complex demand Shah's apology against police action on students.
New Delhi: Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjana Jatav, and others, stage a protest during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in the Parliament House complex on Monday over alleged “police brutality” against student protesters during the agitation on the NEET paper leak issue and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s apology.

Carrying placards and a large banner, several MPs protested in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament. They raised slogans, demanding answers from the home minister over alleged police excesses against protesting students.

Besides Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC’s Mahua Moitra and JMM’s Mahua Maji, among others, participated in the protest.

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Later, DMK MPs held a protest separately demanding a ban on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which is conducted for admission to medical courses.

The Congress-led opposition is set to keep the pressure on the government in Parliament over the issue, demanding action against those responsible for the assault on students and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Shah, seeking accountability for what he called “barbaric assault” on peacefully protesting students and asking the minister whether he approved the use of “lethal force”, including pellet guns.

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In his letter, Gandhi said peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy and that it is the government’s responsibility to protect protesters and resolve their grievances through dialogue.

“Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard,” the former Congress chief has said.

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