Opposition uproar forces second adjournment of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Tuesday, July 21, this time till 2 p.m., as persistent sloganeering and protests by Opposition members continued to disrupt proceedings during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Presiding over the House, Sandhya Ray announced the adjournment after repeated appeals to Opposition members to maintain order went unheeded.

Despite several requests from the Chair, members of the Opposition continued raising slogans, forcing the House to be adjourned once again.

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This marked the second adjournment of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House till noon after repeated disruptions prevented normal proceedings from continuing.

Appealing to members to allow the House to function, Birla said, “Do you not want the House to run?… Everyone will get a chance to raise their issues.”

However, the Opposition benches continued their protests and sloganeering, resulting in another disruption of proceedings and eventually leading to the second adjournment.

Before the day’s parliamentary business commenced, leaders of the INDIA bloc held a meeting to chalk out their strategy for the day’s proceedings.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and several other Opposition leaders attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage later in the day.

The disruptions follow similar scenes witnessed on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, when repeated adjournments affected proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.

Opposition parties had staged protests demanding discussions on a range of issues, including the examination paper leaks and the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, leading to repeated interruptions in parliamentary business.