Orange alert issued: IMD Hyderabad warns of very heavy rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning of very heavy rains in Telangana on Saturday.

For Friday, the weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for various districts of Telangana.

IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert due to expected heavy rains

In anticipation of the heavy rains, the department has issued an orange alert for Saturday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Friday.

The yellow alert for Friday applies to all districts of Telangana. However, for Saturday, the department has issued an orange alert for Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, J. Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, and Khammam.

For the other districts of Telangana, the department has issued a yellow alert for Saturday as well.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 625 mm, compared to the normal 545.6 mm, marking a 15 percent deviation.

Hyderabad has received 511.1 mm of rainfall against the normal 437.1 mm, reflecting a 17 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, the highest deviation was observed in Nampally, which received 592.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 433.6 mm, a 37 percent deviation.

The IMD Hyderabad’s heavy rains predictions for Friday and Saturday are likely to further increase the amount of rainfall received by the city and other districts of Telangana during the current Southwest monsoon.