Order of British Empire conferred on Indian surgeon Raghu Ram

Hyderabad: Eminent breast cancer surgeon P. Raghu Ram was on Wednesday conferred the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire (OBE).

The award was bestowed by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, who represented Queen Elizabeth II during a glittering investiture ceremony at the Windsor Castle in Windsor near London.

The director of KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases and Founder-CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, Ram is one of the youngest surgeons of Indian origin in over 100 years to be conferred the OBE.

The OBE is the second highest ranking of the British Empire excluding a knighthood/damehood. It has been conferred in recognition of Ram’s aoutstanding services towards improving breast cancer care and surgical education in India and to UK/India relations.

Indian surgeon Raghu Ram

Ram’s honour featured in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II’s 2021 New year’s Honours list, which was also published in the ‘London Gazette’ – the official publication of the Crown. Instituted in 1917, Queen’s Honours are among the most prestigious awards worldwide.

A world renowned surgeon, Ram is also one of the youngest recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy National awards, which were conferred on him in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Indian surgeon Raghu Ram

“I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty, the Queen, for conferring this honour. Over the past 15 years, I have strived to replicate the best of British practices in my motherland and feel immensely proud to have been a ‘living bridge’ between the UK and India,” said the surgeon after being formally presented the OBE.

“I dedicate this astonishing moment and tremendous recognition to my family, my patients, my colleagues at KIMS hospitals and to the Indian surgical fraternity world over. Proud to represent my motherland at Windsor Castle today,” he added.