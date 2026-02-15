O’Romeo becomes first Hindi film to legally remove reviews online

Hyderabad: O’Romeo, a Bollywood crime thriller, has been creating a buzz since its release on February 13. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, with an impressive cast that includes Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film follows a gangster named Hussain Ustara, who finds himself torn between love and crime in 1990s Mumbai.

The film performed well at the box office, collecting Rs. 23.51 crore nett in its first two days. It started strong with Rs. 9 crore on opening day, followed by a 61% jump on Day 2. Despite a mix of reviews, O’Romeo quickly became a popular choice for audiences during Valentine’s weekend.

Reviews Disabled on BookMyShow

However, O’Romeo made headlines for a unique reason: it became the first Bollywood film to have its audience ratings and reviews disabled on BookMyShow. The film initially had a rating of 6.8, which later improved to 7, but the reviews section was removed after a court order. A message on the platform now reads, “Reviews and ratings disabled as per court order,” which surprised many.

Promotional poster for the film O Romeo, showcasing key characters and intense scenes.

The decision to remove reviews came after the film’s makers took legal action, reportedly to stop negative publicity. This move is believed to be a response to “review bombing,” where films are targeted with negative reviews by organised groups.

Audience Reaction and Impact

While some people support the decision, claiming it was necessary to prevent unfair attacks, others feel it limits the audience’s ability to share their opinions. Despite the review controversy, over 100,000 users showed interest in the film, indicating that O’Romeo still has a strong public appeal.