Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has officially begun filming in Cape Town, South Africa, and exciting updates from the sets are already creating a buzz online. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show has become one of the most talked-about television shows even before its premiere.

Now, a major update involving one of the most-talked about contestants and social media sensation Orry has left fans shocked.

Orry evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Rumours are doing the rounds that Orry may have been eliminated from the show in the very first week. The speculation started after Orry shared a group picture with his fellow contestants on Instagram and wrote, “#KKK15. Such lovely people, such lovely memories. Will miss you guys so much.” His emotional caption quickly sparked rumours that he may have already exited the competition.

Orry got evicted??

why tf he wrote "will miss you guys so much"



(btw by this image i hope jacket rumours got clear, cause everyone have the same jacket and it's for weather purpose)#Orry • #AvinashMishra • #KKK15 pic.twitter.com/seScRBaHAa — a𝘣𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘷. (@humsabka_bajaj) May 23, 2026

However, there is still no official confirmation regarding Orry’s alleged elimination. In fact, several insiders close to the show claim that the shooting for the first week’s tasks has been completed and no contestant was evicted during week one. This has left fans confused about Orry’s mysterious social media post.

What Orry said about the show

Earlier, while speaking to SCREEN about participating in the show, Orry had shared his excitement and adventurous side. He said that he enjoys experiencing new things and described himself as someone who was “born crazy.” He also opened up about his fears, including aging and his earlier fear of driving, which he eventually overcame.

Apart from Orry, the contestant lineup this season includes Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Ruhanika Dhawan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma among others. The show is expected to premiere in mid-June on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.