Orry says ‘no’ to Taylor Swift’s photo request, video viral

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has become one of the internet’s most unpredictable sensations, famous for popping up in the most unexpected places and moments with Bollywood’s biggest stars. From quirky party clips and bizarre poses to offbeat behind-the-scenes videos, his content thrives on surprise and spontaneity.

Now, Orry has surprised the internet yet again with a collaboration nobody saw coming. He shared a video on Instagram with Hollywood sensation Taylor Swift, reportedly shot in Jamnagar. In the clip, Orry is seen telling Taylor, “Excuse me, when I walk past could you just ask me for a photo if you don’t mind?” She agrees, and in the second retake, when Taylor says, “Oh my God, can I have a photo?” Orry dramatically refuses and replies, “Nooo.”

The video has left the internet in splits, with many saying that only Orry could pull off such a gag. One user joked, “Bro gave Taylor the reputation of a tailor,” while another commented, “Swifties offended.” A third wrote, “This frame has too much lore.”

About Orry and his claims

Orry is a high-profile socialite and influencer, best known for his close association with Bollywood’s Gen-Z stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor. He holds a Fine Arts and Communication Design degree from Parsons, New York, and is listed as a Special Projects Manager at Reliance Industries Ltd (Chairperson’s Office) on LinkedIn.

During a podcast appearance with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Orry revealed that he charges lakhs for appearances. “Do I look cheap? I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 20 lakh,” he said. He has also earlier told Hindustan Times that families pool in money to invite him to private parties, sometimes collecting up to Rs 25 lakh for a single appearance.

Loved for his unapologetic weirdness and unique presence, Orry has made the “unexpected” his personal brand, keeping fans curious about what unusual clip will surface next.