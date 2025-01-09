Oscar nominations pushed, voting extended by 2 days due to Los Angeles fires

Los Angeles: The Southern California fires have dented social life, and are now spilling out to the entertainment industry.

The deadline for Oscar nomination voting has been extended two days due to the fires. Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12, reports ‘Variety’.

Deadline is now January 14. The nominations announcement, originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, has moved to January 19.

As per ‘Variety’, Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which takes place on March 2. The Academy sent an email to members Wednesday afternoon detailing the date changes from CEO Bill Kramer.

“We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California”, the email read, in part. “So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you”.

The International Feature Shortlist Screening set for Wednesday night in Los Angeles has been pushed to later in the week. The in-person Los Angeles Sound Branch Bake-Off and Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Bake-Offs in L.A. and New York City on January 11 have been canceled. The in-person Los Angeles and Bay Area Visual Effects Branch Bake-Offs in Los Angeles and New York on January 11 have been canceled as have the in-person Los Angeles and Bay Area Visual Effects Bake-Offs.

The voting extension comes as a slew of Los Angeles-area premieres and events have been canceled or postponed amid the horrific fires. Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios were the first to scrap their planned Tuesday night premieres of ‘Unstoppable’ and ‘Wolf Man’ Meanwhile, Paramount and Max canceled their Wednesday ‘Better Man’ and ‘The Pitt’ premieres.