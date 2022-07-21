Osman Nagar: Flood water surrounds homes for past two years

Hyderabad: The residents of Osman Nagar for the past 2 years are suffering due to nondrainage of flood waters. Many families have deemed it proper to shift to safer areas. But there are many families who have nowhere to go and are still waiting for government measures to end their woes.

As a result of the current incessant rains, the flooding water surrounded the area and it has become impossible for them to move out of their homes.

The Ex Rajya Sabha and Congress senior leader V Hanumanth Rao on Wednesday toured the Usman Nagar flood areas and met the people. He interacted with the residents and heard their proposals. The resident’s refrain is that the authorities have not taken measures to drain out the flood waters from their areas.

Hanumanth Rao met the Commissioner of Jalpally municipality and appraised him of the problems faced by the Osman Nagar residents. He demanded that the draining of flood waters and construction of road work should be completed within 2 months.

Rao expressed regret that the education minister Sabita Indira Reddy had left her voters without help.

Others who accompanied Hanumanth Rao were the president of district Congress committee Ranga Reddy C H Narasimha Reddy, Congress leader R Lakshman Yadav, Amrendra Reddy Usman Al Hajri, and others.