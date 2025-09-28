Osman Sagar gates lifted as rains continue in Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad: All 15 gates of Osman Sagar are lifted to release the excess water as rains continue in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Apart from it, the gates of Himayat Sagar are also lifted.

Inflow in Osman Sagar rises due to rains in Hyderabad

As per the details, the reservoir received 3000 cusecs of inflows on Friday morning which increased to 8500 cusecs. Due to the rise in inflow, the authorities have decided to open 12 out of 15 gates.

However, when on Saturday the inflow increased further and reached 12600 cusecs, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) was left with no option but to open all 15 gates.

Currently, the water level in Osman Sagar is 1788.55 feet against the full tank level of 1790 feet.

Himayat Sagar

The level of water in Himayat Sagar reached 1762.55 feet against the full tank level of 1763.5 feet.

In view of the rainfall forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, it is likely that the levels in the reservoirs may increase, forcing authorities to lift the gates and release the excess water.

If more water is released, it will increase the level of water in Musi River, which runs through Hyderabad. In view of this, concerned authorities may shift people from low-lying areas to safe places if the rainfall in the city continues for the next few days.