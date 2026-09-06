Osmania General Hospital doctors remove blade from minor’s body

Hyderabad: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad have successfully removed three razor blades from a 16-year-old boy’s body.

The boy, Mohammed Mujebur Rehman, is reportedly mentally challenged and was admitted to the hospital on September 3. Doctors in the casualty ward conducted an X-ray on Rehman and found the blades lodged in his stomach. The boy was then referred to the medical gastroenterology department.

OGH’s medical gastroenterology team, led by Professor and Head Dr B Ramesh Kumar, immediately conducted a technically challenging, life-saving, minimally invasive procedure to safely remove three razor blade pieces from the boy’s stomach.

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The team performed a GI endoscopy to remove the razor blade fragments. In a statement, Dr Ramesh Kumar said, “The procedure was challenging because there are always chances of internal injuries in the form of lacerations and perforations.”