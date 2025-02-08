Osmania students seek postponement of semester exams to prepare for CSIR NET

According to some professors, the syllabus is not yet completed but the administration plans to complete the academic year early and on schedule.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 8th February 2025 8:23 pm IST
OU students seek postponement of semester exams to prepare for CSIR NET
OU students seek postponement of semester exams to prepare for CSIR NET

Hyderabad: Students of post-graduate science streams of Osmania University have been protesting for the last few days demanding the administration to postpone their semester exams.

The students are worried about the semester exams scheduled between February 16 and February 26 clash with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Eligibility Test (NET- 2025 II) scheduled on February 19.

The students held protests at the administration office demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor accusing him of being negligent towards their issues. They have already submitted a request to the Comptroller of Examinations seeking the postponement of their semester exams, which was not accepted.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to some professors, the syllabus is not yet completed but the administration plans to complete the academic year early and on schedule.

Also Read
Hyderabad’s Osmania University hostel students protest over food quality issues

After the assistant commissioner of police intervened and convinced the students that their demands would be conveyed to the administration, the students relented.

However, the issue remained unsettled as of Saturday morning.

MS Creative School

For the past week, there have been various protests on the campus for various reasons.

From poor quality of food to consideration for low attendance to appear for the exams, OU students have been trying to convey their problems repeatedly to the university administration.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 8th February 2025 8:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button