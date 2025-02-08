Osmania students seek postponement of semester exams to prepare for CSIR NET

Hyderabad: Students of post-graduate science streams of Osmania University have been protesting for the last few days demanding the administration to postpone their semester exams.

The students are worried about the semester exams scheduled between February 16 and February 26 clash with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Eligibility Test (NET- 2025 II) scheduled on February 19.

The students held protests at the administration office demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor accusing him of being negligent towards their issues. They have already submitted a request to the Comptroller of Examinations seeking the postponement of their semester exams, which was not accepted.

According to some professors, the syllabus is not yet completed but the administration plans to complete the academic year early and on schedule.

After the assistant commissioner of police intervened and convinced the students that their demands would be conveyed to the administration, the students relented.

However, the issue remained unsettled as of Saturday morning.

For the past week, there have been various protests on the campus for various reasons.

From poor quality of food to consideration for low attendance to appear for the exams, OU students have been trying to convey their problems repeatedly to the university administration.