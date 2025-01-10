Hyderabad’s Osmania University hostel students protest over food quality issues

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University hostel staged a protest on Thursday over the quality of food being served.

They took to the streets along with a cart loaded with food vessels. They raised slogans against the chief warden. The protest took place on the main road in front of the Arts College.

Osmania University students accused hostel management

The protesting students accused the hostel management of serving stale and unhygienic food.

The students highlighted multiple grievances during the protest. They alleged that, apart from serving stale food, the hostel lacks adequate staff to prepare meals. They alleged that the quality of food and services remained poor despite charging an amount of ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 per month towards the mess bill.

Moreover, they alleged that the hostel buildings are in poor condition as parts of ceilings have collapsed in the past.

Administration’s inaction

The students expressed disappointment with the university administration for failing to address their issues even after two months of a new Vice Chancellor’s appointment.

They demanded immediate action to ensure better food quality, repairs to hostel infrastructure, and improvements in basic facilities like water and hygiene.