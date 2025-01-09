Hyderabad schools reintroduce health measures amid HMPV scare

Hyderabad: In light of the recent Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) concerns, various schools across Hyderabad have reintroduced several COVID-era health protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Advisories have been issued in this regard.

Hyderabad schools issue precautionary measures

In view of the HMPV scare, schools have emphasized strict hygiene practices. Students are encouraged to:

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers or wash their hands regularly with soap.

Avoid crowded places and maintain social distancing in public spaces.

Refrain from shaking hands or engaging in physical contact.

The use of masks has also been mandated.

Guidelines for parents

Parents have been advised to keep their children at home if they display signs of illness.

Schools have underscored the importance of avoiding contact with sick individuals.

Although many schools in Hyderabad have advised exercising precautions, they have made it clear that there is no immediate cause for concern.

Government releases health advisory for HMPV

On January 4, the Telangana government released an advisory amid the rise in HMPV cases in China.

The government stated that although no case of HMPV has been reported in Telangana, it is advisable to follow certain ‘Dos and Don’ts’ as a safeguard against respiratory infections.

Dos

Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper while coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoid crowded places and maintain more than an arm’s length from persons affected by the flu.

Stay away from public places if experiencing fever, cough, or sneezing.

Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.

Ensure adequate ventilation with outdoor air in all settings to reduce transmission.

Stay at home to limit contact with others if sick.

Get adequate sleep.

Don’ts