Osmania University among top 25 varsities in India

Hyderabad: The National Institutional Ranking Framework 2022 (NIRF 2022) results were released on Friday by the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Prasad in New Delhi.

Osmania University has been ranked 22nd in the Universities category and 46th in the overall category. Osmania University retained its position as the best State University in Telangana.

‘This is a good sign that Osmania University has been ranked amongst the top universities in India. This ranking is an improvement over the last year, and will boost the image and perception amongst the stakeholders, remarked Prof. D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of the University.

He congratulated the faculty, research scholars, students and other stakeholders for this achievement. Similarly, the University College of Engineering too has performed well in the Engineering Colleges category. It has been ranked 117.