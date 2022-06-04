Osmania University Foundation Day celebration in Chicago

By Ashfaq Syed

“Osmania University Alumni of Chicago” is organizing “Foundation Day Celebrations of Osmania University”, at 6 pm on June 14, 2022, at Mall of India, 776 Il Rte 59, IL 60540.

Prof D. Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University will be the Chief Guest. His Excellency Amit Kumar, Consul General of India, Chicago will preside.

Established over 100 years ago, Osmania University is the seventh oldest in India and the third oldest in South India. It is a multi-faculty and multidisciplinary university, offering rich and varied courses in the faculties of Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Law, Education, Engineering, Technology, Commerce, Management, Informatics, Pharmacy, and Oriental Languages.

D. Ravinder

Amit Kumar

With over 300,000 students and 5000 Staff members, Osmania University is one of the largest Universities across the Globe.

The Alumni of University living in Chicago are requested to attend this historic event, along with their families and friends. They may confirm their participation by sending an email to Ashfaq Syed (ashfaq_iqra@hotmail.com) on or before June, 12th, 2022.

The host committee of the Osmania University Foundation Day Celebrations comprises Ashfaq Syed, Vinoz Chanamolu, Dr. Tajammul Hussain, Shaik Anwar Ahmed, Zaki Basalath, Mohammed Saleem, Dr. Suresh Reddy, Moiz Uddin, Srini Paltepu, and Adil Syed.

The celebrations will be followed by dinner.

Ashfaq Syed is a Osmania University Alumni, Chicago, Il, USA. He can be contact on his cellphone number: +1 7792279901