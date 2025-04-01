Osmania University introduces restrictions on events, guests

Hyderabad: Following its recent ban on campus protests, Osmania University (OU) has introduced new restrictions on organizing events such as workshops, conferences, and guest lectures.

A circular issued by the varsity registrar mandates prior approval for publishing event posters and requires departments to provide details of invited guests and experts.

The university justified the move by stating that posters were being published without confirmation from invited guests, leading to “embarrassing situations” as many officials were preoccupied with government meetings.

The circular also imposes a 45-minute cap on inaugural or valedictory sessions and discourages inviting too many guests onto the dais. It emphasized that events should prioritize content over ceremonial aspects.

Additional guidelines include releasing press notes solely through the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and submitting a copy to the Internal Quality Assurance Cell. Departments must also document each event with a one-page outcome report and geo-tagged photographs.

The decision has sparked criticism among faculty members, who view it as overly restrictive.

Teachers Association calls measures ‘autocratic’

Members of the Osmania University Teachers Association expressed frustration, calling the measures “autocratic.”

They argued that requiring permission for every event would discourage faculty from organizing programs, ultimately harming stakeholders.

“A few days ago, protests were banned on campus. Now, we need approval to even conduct events. This is unreasonable. Faculty members already face long waits to meet authorities for permissions,” they said.