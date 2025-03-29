Osmania University students continue protest against campus ban

Hyderabad: Continuing their protest, members of the Osmania University (OU) Joint Action Committee and students demonstrated on Saturday, March 29, against the university’s decision to ban any forms of protest on the campus.

Recently, Osmania University released a circular prohibiting agitations, dharnas, and demonstrations on its campus, citing disruptions to academic and administrative activities.

Its decision was met with strong criticism from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), who questioned the Congress’s commitment to democratic principles and termed it as “an attack on democracy.”

Following a large-scale criticism over its circular, the Osmania University administration clarified that the university remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding democratic values and constitutional rights.

“Osmania University has always upheld and respected the democratic rights of students and stakeholders, recognizing the historical significance of student movements, including the Telangana agitation and other rightful causes that have contributed to social progress. The circular does not impose a blanket ban on agitations or dharnas within the campus but seeks to prevent disruptions to academic and administrative functions within university departments, colleges, and administrative buildings,” the registrar of Osmania University clarified.

Also Read Osmania University clarifies on protest ban, says commitment to democracy

The university administration further explained that the restrictions outlined in the circular apply specifically to protests and demonstrations within designated academic and administrative spaces. “These measures have been introduced solely to safeguard the university’s academic integrity, administrative efficiency, and security. At no point is the university attempting to stifle free speech or curtail democratic expression. On the contrary, Osmania University remains committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all voices are heard through well-established and structured mechanisms,” said the Osmania University registrar.