Osmania University plans Australia tie-ups for dual degrees, research

Hyderabad: The Osmania University is set to roll out Australia-focused academic collaborations, including dual-degree programmes, student exchange, and joint research initiatives, as part of its global expansion strategy. The upcoming collaboration with Australia will include various forms of partnership in the form of a twinning program for the university’s growth.

Osmania University is planning to initiate 3+1 undergraduate and 1+1 postgraduate twinning programs wherein the students would have the opportunity to undertake their studies in parts from Australia and remain attached to their institution.

The development of an effective credit transfer program would be implemented, which would help in achieving dual certification based on international standards.

This strategy also includes academic mobility along with other areas like the exchange of professors, short-term academic visits, and research collaborations with Australian universities.

In addition, it is proposed that the Centre for Australian Studies be the coordinating body for collaborations, interdisciplinary research, and international linkages.

The roadmap was discussed in a meeting presided over by Prof. B Vijaya, Director, Office of International Affairs, with Australian government representatives Tanya Koshy and Piyush Awasthi. University officials said all programmes will comply with AICTE norms and global academic standards.

The university anticipates that this initiative will enhance the global exposure of students and consolidate the university’s role as an important node for academic cooperation with respect to Australia.