Osmania University postpones exams scheduled between Jan 17-31

Hyderabad: Osmania University, on Monday, announced the indefinite postponement of all examinations and tests scheduled between January 17 to 31.

The exams have been postponed as the Telangana government extended the order to shut down schools, colleges, and all educational institutions, on Sunday owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“As per the government orders and letter issued by the chairperson Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), all the examinations (including class tests, etc.) under the Osmania University, scheduled between 17.01.2022 to 31.01.2022, are postponed indefinitely,” said the official notification from the University.

During this time, the university has directed principals of all affiliated colleges, to hold online sessions and has urged all students to take the required steps to keep themselves protected.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana on Sunday recorded 2,047 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,09,209. The death toll rose to 4,057 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,174 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (178) and Ranga Reddy (140) district, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 2,013 people recovered from the infection today. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,83,104.

The number of active cases stood at 22,048, the bulletin said.

A total of 55,883 samples were tested during the day and the total number examined to date was 3,06,29,520.

The State Cabinet meeting would be held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Rao and the meeting would discuss coronavirus and other issues, it said.