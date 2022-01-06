Osmania University postpones exams scheduled between Jan 8-16

Hyderabad: Osmania University, on Thursday, announced the postponement of examinations scheduled between January 8 to 16.

The exams have been postponed as the Telangana government called to shut down schools, colleges, and all educational institutions for the period of eight days, owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“A revised timetable for the postponed examinations will be issued in due course of time,” read the official notification from the University.

Telangana continued to witness a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,520 new infections being reported.

The tally of cases stood at 6,85,543, while the death toll rose to 4,034 with one more fatality, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 979, followed by Ranga Reddy (174) and Medchal Malkajgiri (132) districts, the bulletin said.