Osmania University proposes Rs 755 crore budget for 2026–27

The budget earmarked Rs 10 crore exclusively for research and development and other academic activities and Rs 2 crore for women on campus.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2026 4:44 pm IST
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Osmania University

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Academic Senate has proposed a budget of Rs 755.28 crore for the financial year 2026-2027, with a major focus on salaries and pensions.

The budget estimates receipts of Rs 723.02 crore against the total expenditure, with 56.58 per cent earmarked for salaries and 36.58 per cent for pensions of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Additionally, the Osmania University budget earmarked Rs 10 crore exclusively for research and development and other academic activities and Rs 2 crore for women on campus under a dedicated gender budget.

Subhan Haleem

In the recently concluded Telangana Budget 2026-2027, the government proposed Rs 1,000 crore for the university, which will be utilised to upgrade academic buildings and hostels, enhance digital infrastructure and improve green cover.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2026 4:44 pm IST

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