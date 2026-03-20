Telangana budget 2026-27 allocates Rs 26,674 crore for education sector

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, March 20, allocated Rs 26,674 crore to the education sector while presenting the Telangana budget for the financial year 2026–27.

The budget focuses on improving infrastructure, expanding access to education and supporting students at different levels.

Pre-primary sections

The government has started 1,362 pre-primary sections as a pilot project in all 33 districts to improve early education.

In the next academic year, there are plans to expand the initiative to 2,500 government schools.

The government has also introduced Telangana Public Schools. Under this plan, selected campuses will be upgraded to offer education from pre-primary to Class 12 for around 1,500 students. These schools will have digital facilities and transport services.

Also Read Telangana Budget 2026–27: Nine key schemes to track

Mid-day meal scheme

In another move, the Mid-Day Meal scheme will now be extended to students studying in Government Junior Colleges across the state.

For students with disabilities, special motorised vehicles will be provided to those pursuing Intermediate education.

The government has set aside Rs 100 crore to upgrade kitchens in government hostels and Gurukul institutions.

From the 2026–27 academic year, 15 new industry-focused courses will be introduced in polytechnic colleges to improve job opportunities for students.

Osmania University gets Rs 1,000 crore

Osmania University has been given Rs 1,000 crore to develop modern infrastructure and facilities.

Additionally, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the development of Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women’s University.

Students undergoing training at Advanced Technology Centres will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 2,000 from the government to support skill development.